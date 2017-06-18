Fair
Cirque Electrique Trampoline. Acrobats demonstrate an incredible exhibition of strength and flexibility as they twist bounce and dismount into the water from a trampoline-supported stage synchronized to a new EDM soundtrack. This electrifying act is featured during Cirque Electrique, which is part of the luminous lineup of Electric Ocean TM , SeaWorld ® San Diego’s new nighttime celebration running on select dates starting June 17, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld ® San Diego
Cirque Electrique Jet Blade. Propelled by a powerful stream of water, hydro flight athlete Jake Orel is lifted out of the water as high as 30 feet to dive, flip and spin in a mind-bending aerial freestyle demonstration illuminated by a colorful LED suit. Orel’s act is featured in Cirque Electrique, which is part of the luminous lineup of Electric Ocean TM , SeaWorld ® San Diego’s new nighttime celebration running on select dates starting June 17, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld ® San Diego
Cirque Electrique Hand to Hand. A duo trapeze act radiates while suspended from a trapeze-bar cable over Mission Bay during the Cirque Electrique show, as part of Electric Ocean TM , SeaWorld ® San Diego’s new nighttime celebration running on select dates starting June 17, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld ® San Diego
Cirque Electrique Pole Performers. Amphibious “creatures” can be seen performing amazing synchronized feats set to music with new black light reactive suits during Cirque Electrique. This electrifying show is part of the luminous lineup of Electric Ocean TM , SeaWorld ® San Diego’s new nighttime celebration running on select dates starting June 17, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld ® San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--SeaWorld San Diego debuted Electric Ocean, a new series of performances, dance clubs and glowing displays, this weekend throughout the park.
Guests "can experience their favorite SeaWorld rides and attractions in a whole new way - lit by the ocean glow."
Among the new nighttime spectacular performances are:
Electric Ocean runs nightly from June 17 through August 13 and on the weekends August 19 through September 4.
Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy