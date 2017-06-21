Summer is adventure time in San Diego

Sandy Coronilla
5:32 PM, Jun 20, 2017
37 mins ago

LONG POND, PA - JUNE 08: A young fan races go-karts prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 8, 2014 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Jeff Curry
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LA JOLLA, CA - APRIL 21: A group of California brown pelican watch from a bluff as a pair of kayakers glides by at La Jolla Cove on the eve of Earth Day on April 21, 2007 in La Jolla, California. At the time of the first Earth Day in 1970, California brown pelicans were well on their way to extinction because of the pesticide DDT.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

David McNew
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--School's out, the temperatures are rising and it's time to have some summer adventures. 

Jump around at a trampoline park! Rockin' Jump has open jumping areas as well as X-Beam, Rockin' Arcade and a Slam Dunk Zone. 

If you're a real daredevil, try indoor skydiving at iFLY. A vertical wind tunnel lifts your adventurous spirit and your physical body upward. The company welcomes flyers ages 3 to 103, including those with disabilities. 

Go on a kayak tour. At the Mission Bay Aquatic Center rentals are affordable, and bay waters provide calmer waters for younger participants. 

La Jolla Sea Cave Kayaks provides guided 1.5-hour sea cave tours around five marine environments. 

Go Kart racing is class summertime fun. Miramar Speed Circuit boasts four hairpin turns, two straightaways and a longer, more technical course for the over-achiever in you. 

No reservations are needed at K1 Speed in Carlsbad where high-performance, electric karts can accommodate any skill level. 

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top