SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--School's out, the temperatures are rising and it's time to have some summer adventures.

Jump around at a trampoline park! Rockin' Jump has open jumping areas as well as X-Beam, Rockin' Arcade and a Slam Dunk Zone.

If you're a real daredevil, try indoor skydiving at iFLY. A vertical wind tunnel lifts your adventurous spirit and your physical body upward. The company welcomes flyers ages 3 to 103, including those with disabilities.

Go on a kayak tour. At the Mission Bay Aquatic Center rentals are affordable, and bay waters provide calmer waters for younger participants.

La Jolla Sea Cave Kayaks provides guided 1.5-hour sea cave tours around five marine environments.

Go Kart racing is class summertime fun. Miramar Speed Circuit boasts four hairpin turns, two straightaways and a longer, more technical course for the over-achiever in you.

No reservations are needed at K1 Speed in Carlsbad where high-performance, electric karts can accommodate any skill level.

Sandy Coronilla is a KGTV digital producer. Follow her @10NewsSandy