SAN DIEGO (KGTV)--School's out, the temperatures are rising and it's time to have some summer adventures.
Jump around at a trampoline park! Rockin' Jump has open jumping areas as well as X-Beam, Rockin' Arcade and a Slam Dunk Zone.
If you're a real daredevil, try indoor skydiving at iFLY. A vertical wind tunnel lifts your adventurous spirit and your physical body upward. The company welcomes flyers ages 3 to 103, including those with disabilities.
Go on a kayak tour. At the Mission Bay Aquatic Center rentals are affordable, and bay waters provide calmer waters for younger participants.