'Pay-One-Price' ride days at San Diego County Fair end Thursday

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - Thursday is the last day to ride as many rides as you can at the San Diego County Fair for one price.

The fair's "Pay-One-Price," which offers visitors unlimited rides for $38 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., deal ends Thursday. Fairgrounds will open to visitors at 11 a.m.

To take advantage of the deal, visitors can:

Buy a wristband before 6 p.m. at Fun Zone or Kids Zone ticket booths.

Buy a voucher online before the day before you want to use it and redeem by 6 p.m. for a wristband when you get to the Fair.

Get a $5 discount coupon when you buy two 1-liter bottles of Aquafina at a San Diego County 7-Eleven store. Coupon valid only on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and only on wristbands purchased at the Fair (not valid online).

More than 80 rides are featured at this year's San Diego County Fair.