Paw-abunga! Dog surf lessons start for the summer in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV)--It's Paw-abunga in Del Mar, as the Helen Woodward Animal Center starts dog surf and paddle board lessons for the summer.

The classes are taught by SoCal Surf Dogs, which originally offered the lessons to prepare pets for the center's annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon, said organizers.

“This is a great activity for water-loving dogs to try out with their families,” said Jessica Gercke, PR Director at Helen Woodward Animal Center. “If your dog is already a “beach dog”, they may love the sport, and it can be a great bonding experience between pups and owners. Of course, not every dog enjoys surfing, and we’re more than happy to send them back to dry land for more traditional beach romping. It’s all about safety and fun in the sun!”

Surf classes run 50 minutes and paddle boarding classes are 70 minutes long.

All classes cost $45, and include canine life-vests and surf or paddle boards.

Lessons will take place on June 18, July 16 and 22, and August 13 and 19.

Instructors said owners and dogs of all levels are welcome to take part in the water lesson, after a brief instruction period on land.

For more information, contact the Helen Woodward Animal Center at 858-756-4117 extension 350.