Mammoth Mountain open for summer snow action

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KGTV) - Skiers and snowboarders are doing their best to beat the heat in the mountains.

Riders ventured onto the slopes Wednesday, sporting tank tops and tees in some instances, in an attempt to cool off and enjoy the snow. As temperatures rose into the 80s about 165 inches of snow was recorded on the summit, while about 35 inches was recorded at the Main Lodge.

Mammoth Mountain recently announced it would be open for daily skiing and riding activities into August and kids (12 years of age and younger) can ski and ride for free through the end of the season.

For others wanting to hit the slopes, there are a few deals that you may be able to take advantage of.

Riders with a 2016/17 season pass from another resort can get 50 percent off the window rate for a daily lift ticket.

Riders can get 20 percent off the ticket window price when you buy or reload lift tickets seven or more days in advance. Multi-day lift ticket can get up to 40 percent off.

Single- and multi-day lift tickets and lift ticket reload rates will vary depending on the day booked, so be sure to check Mammoth Mountain's website for dates and rates.