Make your own ice cream on the hottest days of summer

(KGTV)--Want to cool off with some ice cream? Try making your own this summer!
Instructables.com posted a list of ingredients:
Put all ingredients except the kosher salt inside the small bag. Squeeze out the air. Put ice, kosher salt and the small bag inside the larger bag. Shake until the ice cream becomes solid.
10News put the recipe to the test. Watch HERE.