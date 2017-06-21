Make your own ice cream on the hottest days of summer

(KGTV)--Want to cool off with some ice cream? Try making your own this summer!

Instructables.com posted a list of ingredients:

Ice cubes

1 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup kosher salt

2 tbs. sugar

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pint-size plastic bag

1 gallon-size plastic bag

Any fruit or candy for flavor

Put all ingredients except the kosher salt inside the small bag. Squeeze out the air. Put ice, kosher salt and the small bag inside the larger bag. Shake until the ice cream becomes solid.

10News put the recipe to the test. Watch HERE.