Make your own ice cream on the hottest days of summer

Allison Horn
4:04 PM, Jun 21, 2017
1 hour ago

A spectator enjoys an ice cream cone during hot weather at the Samsung Open at the City of Nottingham Tennis Centre June 16, 2003 in Nottingham, England.

Alex Livesey
Copyright Getty Images

(KGTV)--Want to cool off with some ice cream?  Try making your own this summer!

Instructables.com posted a list of ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup kosher salt
  • 2 tbs. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 pint-size plastic bag
  • 1 gallon-size plastic bag
  • Any fruit or candy for flavor

Put all ingredients except the kosher salt inside the small bag.  Squeeze out the air.  Put ice, kosher salt and the small bag inside the larger bag.  Shake until the ice cream becomes solid.

10News put the recipe to the test.  Watch HERE.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top