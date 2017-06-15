Deals, discounts at San Diego attractions

The Go San Diego Card offers admission to a variety of local attractions in 1-, 2-, 3-, 5-, and 7-day tiers. The pass includes admission to attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway, Belmont Park, Natural History Museum, and many other attractions. More information.
Pricing is as follows:
1-Day - Adult: $89, Child (ages 3 - 12): $85
2-Day - Adult: $125, Child (ages 3 - 12): $115
3-Day - Adult: $199, Child (ages 3 - 12): $179
5-Day - Adult: $249, Child (ages 3 - 12): $215
7-Day - Adult: $279, Child (ages 3 - 12): $245
Maritime Museum pass
The Maritime Museum offers a general and family package admission to visit all the museum's ships and exhibits.
Tickets are valid for a one-day tour with as many Maritime attractions you can fit in your day. More information.
Adult (ages 18 and up) - $18
Senior (ages 62 and up), Military w/ID, Students (ages 13-17) - $13
Children (ages 3-12) - $8
Family Package admission (admission for two adults and two children 3-12) - $45
San Diego Natural History Museum
Groups of 10 or more people who visit the Natural History Museum together can take advantage of a special discount on admission. Better yet, group experiences can be customized to either a self-guided tour or special exhibition tour.
Self-guided includes permanent exhibitions and special exhibition visits include the museum's traveling exhibit as well as permanent exhibition. Both include access to 2D and 3D films. More information.