Deals, discounts at San Diego attractions

(KGTV) - A big part of summer in San Diego involves visiting all the local attractions you and your family may not have time to enjoy together the rest of the year.

Thankfully, local amusements seem to realize that and help families benefit from the extra time to spend together with discounts to visit our city's finest attractions.

Here's a look at some of the great deals on attractions around San Diego:

Southern California CityPASS

Save big with one-day passes to local San Diego attractions and nearby Disneyland and California Adventure, and is valid for 14 days from purchase. The pass includes:

A Disneyland® Resort 3-Day Park Hopper ticket valid for unlimited admission to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park for three days

One-day admission to Legoland California

One-day admission to SeaWorld San Diego

The pass sells for $344 for adults and $315 for children ages 3-9. More information.

Balboa Park Explorer pass

The Balboa Park Explorer pass gives cardholders access to the area's 17 museums at discount across multiple tier options:

Annual Explorer pass

Adults - $129

Senior/Student - $99

Family - $229

One-day Explorer pass (admission to five museums)

Adult (ages 13 and up) - $46

Child (ages 3 - 12) - $27

Multi-day Explorer pass (admission to 17 museums. valid for 7 consecutive days)

Adult (ages 13 and up) - $57

Child (ages 3 - 12) - $30

Multi-day Explorer/zoo combo pass (admission to 17 museums plus the zoo. valid for 7 consecutive days)

Adult (ages 13 and up) - $97

Child (ages 3 - 12) - $62

More information.

Go San Diego Card

The Go San Diego Card offers admission to a variety of local attractions in 1-, 2-, 3-, 5-, and 7-day tiers. The pass includes admission to attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, USS Midway, Belmont Park, Natural History Museum, and many other attractions. More information.

Pricing is as follows:

1-Day - Adult: $89, Child (ages 3 - 12): $85

2-Day - Adult: $125, Child (ages 3 - 12): $115

3-Day - Adult: $199, Child (ages 3 - 12): $179

5-Day - Adult: $249, Child (ages 3 - 12): $215

7-Day - Adult: $279, Child (ages 3 - 12): $245

Maritime Museum pass

The Maritime Museum offers a general and family package admission to visit all the museum's ships and exhibits.

Tickets are valid for a one-day tour with as many Maritime attractions you can fit in your day. More information.

Adult (ages 18 and up) - $18

Senior (ages 62 and up), Military w/ID, Students (ages 13-17) - $13

Children (ages 3-12) - $8

Family Package admission (admission for two adults and two children 3-12) - $45

San Diego Natural History Museum

Groups of 10 or more people who visit the Natural History Museum together can take advantage of a special discount on admission. Better yet, group experiences can be customized to either a self-guided tour or special exhibition tour.

Self-guided includes permanent exhibitions and special exhibition visits include the museum's traveling exhibit as well as permanent exhibition. Both include access to 2D and 3D films. More information.

Group pricing is as follows: