Southern California residents can get Disneyland park tickets at a discounted price -- for a limited time only.



A 3-day, 1-Park Per Day with Magic Morning Early Access is available for SoCal residents for $149.



Tickets must be purchased through May 22, 2017, and tickets are valid for most days Jan. 9-May 25.



The following dates are blocked out, however: April 9 through April 23.



A 3-Day Park Hopper ticket (with Magic Morning Early Access) costs $189.