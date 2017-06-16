Can't Miss San Diego: Things to do June 15-18

(KGTV) - Father's Day weekend won't be short of things to do for families in San Diego.

From the San Diego County Fair still in full effect to the International Boat Show this weekend, if you're looking for something to take dad out to you won't have a problem.

Dads on the run won't want to miss out on AleSmith's 5.5K Run and Walk and families are sure to be wowed at Nitro Circus Live at Qualcomm Stadium.

Here's a look at some can't miss events this weekend:

San Diego International Boat Show at Spanish Landing Park - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Southern California's premier boating event is back in town. Check out more than 100 boats and superyachts on display, as well as the latest nautical gear, gadgets, and accessories. More information.

International Beer Festival at the San Diego County Fair - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

The International Craft Beer Festival at San Diego County Fair brings nearly 200 breweries from around the world to the Del Mar Fairgrounds featuring everything a beer lover enjoys - from brews to education to food pairings. More information.

AleSmith Tony Gwynn 5.5K Run and Walk at Alesmith Brewing Company - Saturday

Father's Day weekend hit the pavement at AleSmith for some running, walking, and beer tasting. The 5.5K will pay tribute to Tony and benefit the Tony & Alicia Gwynn Foundation. More information.

PotterCon "PotterParty" at House of Blues San Diego - Saturday

Alohomora! Hidden in House of Blues San Diego this weekend is a wild Harry Potter party that promises witches and wizards alike a good time. No matter your house, Potterheads are invited down for trivia and a costume contest to food, drinks, live music and dancing. More information.

Julian Blues Bash - June 17

The 19th annual Julian Blues Bash features some of the best in blues at Menghini Winery in Julian. More information.

Taco and Beer Music Festival at Bayside Park - Sunday

Enjoy delicious tacos and beer in Chula Vista, as part of the region's efforts to create long lasting relationships between Baja and San Diego Breweries in a unique scene. About 2000 people are head down to dine, drink, and dance. More information.

Festival of Yoga at Balboa Park - Saturday

Families are welcomed to come down to Balboa Park to enjoy a day of yoga, music, and fun for this all-day event. More information.

Nitro Circus Live at Qualcomm Stadium - Saturday

Nitro Circus's high-octane stunts and tricks are coming to Mission Valley. Check out Travis Pastrana and the rest of the Nitro crew perform freestyle motocross, BMX, scooter, and never before attempted tricks before fans. More information.

Surfing America 2017 USA Surfing Championships in Oceanside - Saturday and Sunday

Some of the country's best surfers will hit the coast of Oceanside Harbor, competing in SUP and SUP Technical Race, SUP Distance Race. Come out and cheer on locals vying for gold. More information.

Taste of Gaslamp in San Diego - Saturday

More than 25 restaurants throughout the Gaslamp Quarter will participate in this culinary tour of local and historic cuisine. If you're a San Diego foodie, you won't leave on an empty stomach.

More information.