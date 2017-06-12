Mondays are sweeter with 85°C bakery-cafes, with an 85¢ sea salt coffee. For all of 2017, 85°C is offering their sea salt coffee for only $0.85.

San Diego Locations:

Mira Mesa, 8265 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126

Downtown, 5575 Balboa Ave #330, San Diego, CA 92111

National City, 1302 E Plaza Blvd #103, National City, CA 91950

“We want to celebrate our unique coffee...through our $0.85 sea salt coffee Mondays,” - Emily Hu.

For more information about this offer, check out their website.