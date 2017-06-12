Fair
Mondays are sweeter with 85°C bakery-cafes, with an 85¢ sea salt coffee. For all of 2017, 85°C is offering their sea salt coffee for only $0.85.
Sea Salt Coffee of any size is only $0.85 on every Monday! #coffee #monday #85cbakerycafe pic.twitter.com/j3FPE0B5TW— 85ºC Bakery Cafe (@85CBakeryCafe) June 5, 2017
San Diego Locations:
Mira Mesa, 8265 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
Downtown, 5575 Balboa Ave #330, San Diego, CA 92111
National City, 1302 E Plaza Blvd #103, National City, CA 91950
“We want to celebrate our unique coffee...through our $0.85 sea salt coffee Mondays,” - Emily Hu.
For more information about this offer, check out their website.