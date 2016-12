Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which New Year’s revelers stuffed dolls with objects representing bad memories before setting them on fire.

At New York City's Times Square, the public is invited to destroy their unpleasant, embarrassing and downright unwanted memories from 2016 to pave the way for new memories in 2017.

WATCH LIVE

Note: The event is expected to begin at 9 a.m. PST. You may see other video feeds intermittently until it starts.