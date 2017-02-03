Media 4 Women Enterprises Hosts Digital Marketing Conference

SAN DIEGO - Media 4 Women Enterprises, Inc., a California-based marketing and media company, in partnership with 10News/ABC and Scripps Media, is hosting a jam-packed one-day digital media and marketing conference designed to educate businesses of all sizes how to effectively use the latest and most innovative technologies. Traditional marketing and advertising methods are becoming less relevant as emerging technologies are driving the growth of successful businesses, regardless of size, location or industry. This one-day conference includes a lineup of today’s top experts in the areas of digital marketing, SEO, website development, social media marketing and the fastest growing area of technology, mobile marketing.

As entrepreneurs and founders of Media 4 Women Enterprises, Bobbye Brooks and Tonilee Adamson understand the ever-mounting challenges of growing a profitable business. Co-founder and CEO, Brooks states, “We started using technology when social media was first launching and knew that all industries would be affected by this phenomenon. Having helped launch over a hundred new businesses, we learned first hand the challenges that can take a new startup down, especially when there are few to no marketing funds in the budget.”



According to co-founder and COO Adamson, “Women were our target audience when we started our marketing company in 2009, but we soon met their husbands who asked for our help in social media and website development. We soon had more corporate clients than startups, which demonstrates the need at all levels of company size.”

Speakers and presenters, including the Manager of Strategic Partnerships Matt Targett from Google, are bringing an invaluable wealth of knowledge to the Southern California community of professionals, business leaders and entrepreneurs. Sponsor packages are available in limited quantity to allow those interested to expose their products and services to all attendees. Tickets are $225 and can be purchased online at www.Media4Women.com or by calling 800-992-0369.