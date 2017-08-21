Local woman working in Hollywood dies in Bora Bora

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego County native on the rise in Hollywood as an associate film producer was found dead this week during a business trip/vacation in Bora Bora.



According to multiple published reports, 28-year-old Carmel Musgrove had gone swimming in the South Pacific Wednesday night. When she didn't return, her friends called authorities.



The next morning, Musgrove's body was discovered on a Bora Bora beach.



An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but authorities believe Musgrove drowned.



Musgrove, from La Mesa, was on the trip to the South Pacific island with her boss, successful film producer Joel Silver, his family and other employees of Silver Pictures.



Silver had taken them to celebrate the recent wedding of actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux.



Musgrove started out as an intern in the film industry, and within six months, she was named an assistant to Silver.



She has three movie credits on her resume -- she was a production assistant on the making of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" in 2011; she rose to the level of associate producer for the Liam Neeson thriller "Non-Stop" in 2014; and she worked on "The Gunman," starring Sean Penn, this year.



10News learned Musgrove's parents and her sister are flying to Bora Bora. The family said they are devastated by the loss, but did not comment further.