Local woman working in Hollywood dies in Bora Bora

Silver had taken them to celebrate the recent wedding of actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux.
Musgrove started out as an intern in the film industry, and within six months, she was named an assistant to Silver.
She has three movie credits on her resume -- she was a production assistant on the making of "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" in 2011; she rose to the level of associate producer for the Liam Neeson thriller "Non-Stop" in 2014; and she worked on "The Gunman," starring Sean Penn, this year.
10News learned Musgrove's parents and her sister are flying to Bora Bora. The family said they are devastated by the loss, but did not comment further.