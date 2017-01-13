Fact or Fiction Archive

More info on our past Fact or Fiction stories:

1/12/17 -- Personal Info Website: The website Familytreenow.com allows anyone to access much of your personal information for free. You can opt out by going to this link.

11/9/16 -- Election Prediction: A history professor at American University correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the election using a 13-point system. It has correctly predicted every presidential election outcome since 1984.

9/7/16 -- Synthetic Cabbage: A YouTube video is being sent around as proof that synthetic cabbage is being sold in U.S. restaurants and markets. Actually, the video shows the process of making fake food for display purposes in Japan. There are many such videos online, including this one and this one.

9/1/16 -- Snake Dropped on Picnic: A viral video appears to show a hawk dropping a snake onto a family's barbeque. It's actually a marketing video for the Hawthorn Hawks of the Australian Football League.

4/13/16 -- Bear Chases Snowboarder: A viral video claims to show a woman unknowingly being chased by a bear in Japan. Many people say it's a fake.

3/18/16 -- Disappearing Woman: A video shows a woman who seemingly vanishes into thin air on Danish television.

3/15/16 -- GPS Art: A Canadian cyclist creates intricate pictures by riding specific routes on his gps. The results are amazing.

1/27/16 -- Bodies Become Trees: An unconventional technique allows people to have their body encased in a pod and used to grow a tree after death.

11/24/15 -- Helium-Infused Wine: A video claims to show two women drinking wine infused with helium. It's a fake, and another video shows how it was done.

11/20/15 -- Rock Balancing: An artist has mastered the art of balancing rocks that appear to defy gravity. His website is filled with examples of his work.

9/22/15 -- Man Hit By Lightning Twice: A YouTube video claims to show a man getting hit by lightning twice. But it's a fake, as this video explains.

4/1/15 -- April Fool's Day Pranks: Many companies put out phony ads today for crazy products. Here is a list of some of the best ones.

2/13/15 -- Bookniture: A Kickstarter campaign has been launched for furniture that collapses into the shape of a book for easy storage.

2/12/15 -- Frozen Mall: Pictures show the inside of a mall blanketed in snow. They were taken last week after the skylight broke and snow covered the interior of the abandoned Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, Ohio.

12/12/14 -- Dog Calendar: An inspirational 2015 calendar is out featuring Obie the dog who lost 40 pounds and had tummy tuck surgery.

12/3/14 -- Bear Chase Video: A video posted online claims to show a man on a bicycle being chased by a bear through the woods. The video appears to be fake for various reasons, including the unusual clarity of the bear compared to the background.

10/10/14 -- Red Bull Settlement: A misleading story claims a man sued Red Bull because he failed to grow wings as the company's ads promised. The suit actually involved claims that Red Bull would improve concentration and athletic ability. Anyone who bought Red Bull in the last 12 years can submit a claim to receive $10 or two free Red Bull products.

9/9/14 -- Obama Speech: A video being sent around social media appears to show President Obama making a speech in which he argues against freedom. But it's simply an edited version of a speech in March in which the President argued against totalitarianism. Here is PolitiFact's analysis of the edit and a transcript of the speech.

7/28/14 -- 809 Area Code: An email going around warns people about scams forcing people to make expensive calls to the Dominican Republic. You can check where any area code is from by using the Search Bug website.

6/23/14 -- Cardboard Art: Art student Kai Xiang Xhong makes incredible works of art out of cardboard. Pictures of his work are posted on his Facebook page.

5/26/14 -- Amazing Photos: Images posted online show photos that appear to be artistic paintings. They're actually the work of photographer Alexander Khokhlov and makeup artist Veronica Ershova.

4/29/14 -- Cloaking Spray: A video posted online by the University of Michigan School of Engineering claims to show a new cloaking spray that can make objects transparent. But it's just an April Fools prank. Last year the school posted another fake video showing the teleportation of a key.