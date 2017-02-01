Super Bowl spots nod to politics, tech, avacados

It's perhaps the most coveted spot in all of television. Thirty seconds of air time in front of about 110 million people during the Super Bowl.

As usual, companies are not wasting any time in building hype for their brief moment in the spotlight.

And considering how many viewers watch the game, "just for the commercials," the hype can be considered real.

The nearly $5 million television ads have begun to leak to the masses ahead of the Feb. 5 showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Companies are starting to build insight into their potential success while giving viewers a taste of what's to come during commercial breaks.

Anheuser-Busch recently released their traditional Budweiser beer ad to air this year, giving a nod to the country's current debate surrounding immigration.

The ad depicts a dramatized version of Adolphus Busch making his way to America from Germany, with dreams of brewing beer.

"You don't look like you're from around here," a man tells Busch in the opening sequence.

"Go back home," another man orders.

Busch eventually makes his way to St. Louis, where he meets Ebert Anheuser. Anheuser buys Busch a beer.

“Next time, this is the beer we drink,” Busch tells him, showing him a sketch of his brewing idea.

The Anheuser-Busch logo appears, "When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink."

Since the clip appeared on YouTube, it has amassed more than 2.7 million views.

Other companies took a more traditional approach to their commercials, showing off technology and banking on humor over heartstrings.

In a Super Bowl first, Snickers will air a live commercial, featuring "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" star Adam Driver. The commercial's plot remains under wraps, but the teaser indicates viewers can expect some type of western theme,maybe a showdown, and stunt horses.

Snickers will also have a 36-hour livestream of the commercial's set from 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, featuring cameos by celebrities and social media personalities.

An avocado shortage that struck the region in 2016 isn't stopping Avocados from Mexico from hypnotizing audiences with guacamole.

"Avocados. Delicious. Listen to the celebrity," Jon Lovitz and hypnotic voices repeat against a background of swirling avocados and green spirals. The teaser appears to be a shortened version of a much longer spot.

Last October, the Hass Avocado Board reported that California had a poor growing season and avocados being shipped from Mexico were decreasing.

There are plenty of other spots we can delve into but that pales in comparison to what game day has in store for viewers. More spots are sure to make waves around the water cooler.

Mark Saunders is a KGTV digital producer. Follow him on Twitter at @10NewsSaunders.