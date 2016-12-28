Story on death of WWE wrestler The Big Show proved to be false

SAN FRANCISCO - A story posted by a blog called "WWE" that claimed the professional wrestling star The Big Show had died in a car accident is false.



Chris Bellitti, a spokesman for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., said Tuesday that the wrestler, whose real name is Paul Donald Wight II, is alive and well. He also said the blog isn't affiliated with the legitimate WWE site.



The short, poorly written blurb posted on Dec. 10 claimed the star had been admitted to a hospital and died.



The 44-year-old tweeted a photograph of himself training in the gym Monday. The tweet was reposted by WWE's official Twitter account.

