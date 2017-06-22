Ron Howard tapped to direct unnamed Han Solo movie

(KGTV) - Two days after directors of Lucasfilm's untitled Han Solo movie parted ways from the project, Ron Howard was announced as the film's director.

Howard, whose past credits include Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code, and A Beautiful Mind, was quickly brought in to helm the anticipated film set to resume filming this July.

"At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began forty years ago," Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement. "With that in mind, we’re thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film."

Howard, of course, is also well-known for his television roles in The Andy Griffith Show, Happy Days, and Arrested Development.

Lucasfilm's untitled Han Solo project is set to release May 25, 2018.

"We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew, and the absolute commitment to make a great movie," Kennedy added.

Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were parting ways with the project, citing creative differences.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew," Lord and Miller said in a joint statement.

The filmmakers are most notable for directing The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Mark Saunders is a KGTV digital producer. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkCSaun.