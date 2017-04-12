Reaction to death of comedian Charlie Murphy

Fair
Actor Charlie Murphy attends a taping of BET's 106 & Park at the BET Studios on December 12, 2007 in New York City.
Comedian Charlie Murphy passed away Wednesday after battling leukemia.
Murphy had a long entertainment career as a writer and movie/TV actor, including roles in "The Players Club," "CB4," "Roll Bounce," and "Power."
However, Murphy's likely best known for his stint on the sketch show "Chappelle's Show" in the mid-2000s. Here are some of what is considered to be Murphy's best sketches from "Chappelle's Show":
WARNING: Graphic language/images
Social media exploded upon hearing about Murphy's death. Some of what was posted:
We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC— Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017
#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO— Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017
Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017
Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017
#CharlieMurphy one on the funniest dudes ever !!! Thanks for the good times and great memories Charlie. You will be greatly missed #RIP🙏🏿— MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 12, 2017
RIP Charlie Murphy. We will never ever forget you, or the laughs you brought us.
You will be missed, playa. pic.twitter.com/QbqCK9nzxC— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 12, 2017
