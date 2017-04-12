Reaction to death of comedian Charlie Murphy

Comedian Charlie Murphy passed away Wednesday after battling leukemia.



Murphy had a long entertainment career as a writer and movie/TV actor, including roles in "The Players Club," "CB4," "Roll Bounce," and "Power."



However, Murphy's likely best known for his stint on the sketch show "Chappelle's Show" in the mid-2000s. Here are some of what is considered to be Murphy's best sketches from "Chappelle's Show":



WARNING: Graphic language/images



Social media exploded upon hearing about Murphy's death. Some of what was posted:

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was a great man. God bless, we already miss you. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 12, 2017

#CharlieMurphy one on the funniest dudes ever !!! Thanks for the good times and great memories Charlie. You will be greatly missed #RIP🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 12, 2017