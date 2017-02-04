DGA Awards next whirl in "'La La Land's" dance to the Oscars

10:57 AM, Feb 4, 2017

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2017 file photo shows Damien Chazelle, director and screenwriter for "La La Land," in the press room with the award for best screenplay - motion picture at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chazelle, “Moonlight’s” Barry Jenkins and "Manchester By The Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan all scored their first ever Directors Guild Award nominations for outstanding directorial achievement for a feature film, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Winners for the 69th annual Directors Guild awards will be announced in Los Angeles on Feb. 4. 

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - On the heels of last weekend's Producers Guild win, the candy-colored musical "La La Land" continues its dance to Oscar gold Saturday night at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Writer and director Damien Chazelle is expected to waltz away with the feature film directing award, which would be a strong indicator that he'll be given the same prize at the Oscars on Feb. 26.

If Chazelle wins, the 32-year-old will be the youngest ever to earn the distinction. Chazelle is up against some fellow first time nominees, including Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea," Garth Davis for "Lion," and Denis Villeneueve for "Arrival." All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Awards will be presented in a non-televised ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

 

