Bakersfield is the most romantic city in America, according to Trisha Yearwood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - During an appearance on "Live with Kelly" Wednesday, country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood discussed how they got engaged, and it all happened in Bakersfield.



"Bakersfield is the most romantic city in the country for me," Yearwood said when describing how Brooks proposed to her at the Buck Owen's Crystal Palace music hall.



Brooks told Ripa and guest host Christian Slater that the secret to a happy marriage is "everywhere I go, I introduce her as the love of my life, she introduces me as her current husband."



Brooks said that he booked a show on Christmas, but it was in Hawaii. Yearwood followed with that the secret to their marriage is that they're always together and they won't tour or go anywhere without one another.



Yearwood said that he was the nicest and most romantic guy.



Brooks said that he was one of 7 statues unveiled at the Crystal Palace and put a ring on, and of course, the first thing Yearwood notices is the ring. So Brooks had to get down on one knee, in front of 7,000 people and popped the question.



