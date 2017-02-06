Rare white lion cubs on the prowl at Magdeburg Zoo

Light rain
HI: 61°
LO: 59°
HI: 65°
LO: 58°
HI: 67°
LO: 57°
Two of four white lion babies play in front of their mother "Kiara" at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The five-week-old lions weigh 6 kilograms each and have developed splendidly.
Four white lion cubs recline in a basket at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The five-week-old lions weigh 6 kilograms each and have developed splendidly.
BERLIN - Four rare white lion cubs are intriguing visitors at Magdeburg Zoo in eastern Germany.
The cubs were born Dec. 25 but have mostly remained in their birth box since then. Keepers took the female and three males out to be weighed and allowed them to explore the lion enclosure on Monday.
Mom Kiara and Father Madiba had two sets of offspring last year. Two older cubs were born in April.