LOS ANGELES - Actor David Spade was driving alone in his Range Rover when it was struck by another vehicle on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, and he escaped with minor bumps and bruises.

He was struck Wednesday night while turning left at one of the most dangerous intersections in the city, according to msn.com. Witnesses said the Range Rover's airbags deployed and a tire was completely thrown off the vehicle.

It also spun and hit a third car, reports said.

Spade was checked taken to a hospital, but not badly injured, Us Weekly reported.