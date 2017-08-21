Country music star joins Miss America judges panel

Thomas Rhett is a busy man these days.

He welcomed his second daughter Ada James last weekend ... announced during the week a 3 city tour all on Sept. 8, 2017, to release his album "Life Changes"...and now will be a judge for the 2017 Miss America pageant.

Other judges include fellow singer Jordin Sparks, People & Entertainment Weekly's Jess Cagle and actress Molly Sims. Rhett follows a country tradition at the event, with Cole Swindell as a judge last year and Brett Eldredge in 2015. The pageant airs live Sept. 10 on ABC.