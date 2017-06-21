10News SoundCheck: Allegra Duchaine

(KGTV) - Singer and songwriter Allegra Duchaine joined 10News SoundCheck to give us a sample of her musical stylings and discuss what fuels her creative process.

Duchaine began her music career at the young age of 16, with her band "Next Exit," before continuing to hone her skills through college in Orange County.

It didn't take long for her to jump into the Los Angeles music scene in 2003, then to New York City, and after two years back to the west coast.

Duchaine's latest release in 2015, Little Victories, encourages listeners to explore those trials, pitfalls, and triumphs in their lives.

