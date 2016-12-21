Help feed hungry children with ABC 10 News' Month of a Million Meals campaign

7:41 AM, Nov 23, 2016
12:36 PM, Dec 21, 2016

ABC 10 and Feeding San Diego worked together to put together meals for those in need.

Thank you San Diego for helping us raise money for over 150,000 meals during our Month of a Million Meals Donation Phone Bank! We celebrated with the #MannequinChallenge! You can donate until December 31 and help us reach our goal of 1 million meals:

'Chopper the Biker Dog' participating in the ABC10/Live Well San Diego Month of a Million Meals telethon in partnership with Feeding San Diego. 10News photo.

Former 10News Reporter Bob Lawrence participating in the ABC10/Live Well San Diego Month of a Million Meals telethon in partnership with Feeding San Diego. 10News photo.

If you want to help hungry children and families in San Diego, make a donation to the Month of a Million Meals campaign!
 
ABC10 and Live Well San Diego are partnering with Feeding San Diego to raise enough money to buy 1 million meals for San Diegans in need this holiday season.
 
Local celebrities who participated in Tuesday night's telethon included Chopper the Biker Dog, Tom Delonge of Blink 182, San Diego Gulls players, Corky's Cockroach of Corky's Pest Control, Bolts on Tap host John Gennaro, Boltman, world-famous skateboarder Mitchie Brusco and former 10News Reporter Bob Lawrence. 
 
Thank you San Diego for helping us raise money for over 150,000 meals during our Month of a Million Meals Donation Phone Bank! We celebrated with the #MannequinChallenge! 
 
You can donate until December 31 and help us reach our goal of 1 million meals, just visit 10news.com/mmm
You can also go to FeedingSanDiego.org to make an online donation.
 
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

