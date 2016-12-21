Help feed hungry children with ABC 10 News' Month of a Million Meals campaign

If you want to help hungry children and families in San Diego, make a donation to the Month of a Million Meals campaign!

ABC10 and Live Well San Diego are partnering with Feeding San Diego to raise enough money to buy 1 million meals for San Diegans in need this holiday season.

Local celebrities who participated in Tuesday night's telethon included Chopper the Biker Dog, Tom Delonge of Blink 182, San Diego Gulls players, Corky's Cockroach of Corky's Pest Control, Bolts on Tap host John Gennaro, Boltman, world-famous skateboarder Mitchie Brusco and former 10News Reporter Bob Lawrence.

Thank you San Diego for helping us raise money for over 150,000 meals during our Month of a Million Meals Donation Phone Bank! We celebrated with the #MannequinChallenge!