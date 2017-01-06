LIKE Jennifer on Facebook or FOLLOW her on Twitter

Jennifer Delacruz comes to 10 News as a reporter and weather anchor after spending two years at KGUN9 in Tucson, Arizona. During her time there, she covered everything from breaking news and cold case investigations to interviewing Snoop Dogg and Senator John McCain.

She was eventually given the opportunity to start filling-in for weather and fell in love with the challenge. Jennifer forecasted a range of weather conditions including record-breaking heat in the Sonoran desert to hurricanes moving in from the South Pacific. She also spent time filling in at the sports desk, covering highlights from the 2016 World Series and NCAA football.

Jennifer was born and raised in Miami, Florida where she grew up catching sun on South Beach and boating in the Florida Keys. She studied Mass Media Communications at Florida State University and is a proud Seminole football fan. In her spare time, she enjoys cheering on her South Florida sports teams and going on a good shopping spree.