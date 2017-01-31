Contact Jason on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or via email at jason.martinez@10news.com

Jason Martinez is an Emmy Award-winning anchor/reporter coming home to Southern California from South Florida where he anchored at WPLG-TV.



A hard-hitting journalist, Jason has helmed coverage of hurricanes and tornadoes, floods, wildfires, elections, plane crashes, major crime scenes, and more.



Jason has also worked in Los Angeles (honored with an Emmy for team coverage of Michael Jackson's death) and Fresno (awarded an Emmy for coverage of Central California's devastating 2007 freeze), as well as in Toledo, Ohio, where he interviewed a high school basketball phenom who goes by the name of LeBron James.



The father of two handsome sons, Martinez became an avid supporter of Children's Hospitals after his youngest nearly died from a blood infection days after he was born. He also supports Alzheimer's-related charities, having tragically lost a grandparent to the disease. Jason and his wife also support causes benefiting the American Cancer Society.



A little-known secret is that Jason not only loves music, but is a talented musician himself. He has been playing drums since he was 4, and had the pleasure of sharing the stage with some gifted musicians, playing everything from funk to jazz, to Latin, R&B, soul and, of course, rock.



Jason briefly played baseball at Palomar College but eventually transferred to Chapman University where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in broadcast journalism. He is still a sports nut, and plays golf as often as he can.



If he's not at home enjoying time with his wife and family, you'll probably find Jason taking in ball games at Petco Park!