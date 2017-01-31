Emily Thode

Contact Emily through email, on Facebook, Twitter or call her at (619) 455-2791.

Emily reports on breaking news, big stories, and whatever affects the lives of San Diegans, weeknights on 10News at 11.

Emily describes herself as a news junkie, coffee addict and professional talker. Emily is a veteran news reporter and Southern California native.

Emily's reporting has prompted change in the Golden State: Because of her investigative reporting on paroled sex offenders, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger issued an executive order mandating the public is notified whenever a paroled sex offender cuts off his or her GPS ankle monitor.

The biggest story Emily has covered was Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She and a photographer lived out of the news van after the levees broke, and reported live from the devastation in New Orleans and along the Mississippi Gulf for a week.

Before joining 10News, Emily was a reporter in Cleveland, Ohio. She covered the search for missing teens Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus, and was there when they, along with Michelle Knight, escaped their kidnapper after being imprisoned in his house of horrors for a decade. Emily has also worked at KGET and KERO in Bakersfield. She began her reporting career at Cable News 21 in Rockville, Md. Emily has a master's degree in biology from the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree in journalism from Cal State University, Northridge. She has been nominated for five Emmy Awards.

Emily loves to surf but kind of sucks at it. She also paints and is kind of good at it. She is vegan and has adopted several fur-children.