Brian Shlonsky is the Live Center Anchor and a reporter for 10News weekday evenings.

Before moving to San Diego, Brian worked as an anchor, reporter and storm chaser for ABC affiliate KOCO in Oklahoma City. Along with tracking down tornados and reporting from damage, Brian also covered the OKC Thunder, and reported on dozens of national stories, including the Stillwater homecoming crash and Oklahoma's botched execution, working closely with police on the crime beat.

Brian has also worked as an anchor/reporter for NBC Affiliate KKCO in Grand Junction, CO, reporting on-scene from the worst wildfires in Colorado history, the 2012 Presidential Election campaign stops of Mitt Romney and Barack Obama, and reported live from Aurora, CO, following the 2012 theater shooting.

Brian interned and began his television career as a news content specialist at WAVE-TV in Louisville, KY, shooting and writing stories for broadcast and the web. He also worked in almost

every production position at the station, including camera operator and chyron graphics operator.

He's even spent some time in Las Vegas, working as a PR Professional for Kirvin Doak, the largest PR firm in Nevada. At Kirvin Doak, Brian had a wide variety of clients, including Hyde Bellagio, Michael Jordan’s celebrity golf tournament and the space companies Space Adventures and Planetary Resources. Brian also worked on broadcast stories for several clients that ran on national television shows.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky’s journalism program, Brian served as assistant news editor for the school’s daily, independent newspaper, The Kentucky Kernel. Brian won

two Kentucky Press Association Awards for his work there, including a 1st place award for best investigative story. He also worked at the TV station at the university.

As a Kentucky native, it’s no surprise Brian is a big basketball fan. He also loves attending the Kentucky Derby, and looks forward to the horse racing here at Del Mar. He can't wait to tell your story, so shoot him a message anytime with ideas!