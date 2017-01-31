LIKE Bree on Facebook or Follow her on Twitter

Bree Steffen is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and multimedia journalist who joined the 10News team in August 2015. Bree moved to San Diego from the ABC affiliate in Oklahoma City. During her time there, she covered disasters such as the May 2013 tornado outbreak, wildfires and record flooding. She also spent time as a storm chaser.



Bree grew up in Kansas. Before Oklahoma City, she worked at the ABC affiliate in Wichita. After spending years covering scorching summers, bitter cold winters and having the threat of tornadoes every year, she is thankful to live in a fabulous city that has perfect weather. When she's not on the job, you can find Bree at the beach or pool, with her dog Byron, or exploring the city.