Contact Allison on Facebook, Twitter or via email at allison.ash@10news.com

"I can't believe I'm working and living in one of California's most beautiful cities!"

Allison's career has taken her to Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Fresno and even rural North Carolina, but Southern California is home. An Orange County native, Allison is a USC graduate, and proud of it.

She's also proud of more than two decades of reporting and numerous awards, including a Norcal RTNDA award for her series of reports called "Journey to Freedom." Allison travelled to a refugee camp in Thailand to share the story of the Hmong people who were getting ready to begin new lives in the U.S.

In Fresno, Allison launched a 3-person I-Team that uncovered government waste, crooked contractors, and environmental scofflaws. She enjoys the adrenaline rush of breaking news, and being able to help people tell their personal stories. "The best thing about being a reporter is the people you meet," says Allison.

Allison is the mother of two young adults, who don't visit often enough. She lives with her spoiled rescue dog, Lola, and enjoys the beach, gourmet cooking, red wine and travel.